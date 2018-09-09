Police investigate west side homicide

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Police on Saturday were investigating a homicide on the city’s west side.

Officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department were called to the 3400 block of Leatherbury Lane in the Abney Lake Apartments, located south of 38th Street between Guion Road and West Kessler Boulevard North Drive, around 4:22 p.m. Saturday after a caller expressed concern about a resident there.

Police arrived to find a person inside the residence suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

IMPD homicide detectives began speaking with potential witnesses.

No additional information about the victim or a potential suspect was immediately available.

Anyone with additional information about this incident is encouraged to contact the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475 or call Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS (8477).