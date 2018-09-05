Police investigating 2 overnight shootings in Lawrence

News

by: Staff Reports

Posted: / Updated:

LAWRENCE, Ind. (WISH) – Police in Lawrence are investigating two overnight shootings.

The shootings happened just before 2 a.m. in the area near 49th Street and Franklin Road.

According to police, a 19-year-old was shot near the Canterbury House Apartments. The victim was shot in both arms and once in the buttocks. 

The victim’s injuries are non-life threatening.

Police say more than one person fired shots towards the apartment building.

It’s unclear if the victim was targeted.

Shots were also fired into a residence nearby.

No one was injured in that shooting.

Police have not released any suspect information.

