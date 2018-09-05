Police investigating 2 overnight shootings in Lawrence

LAWRENCE, Ind. (WISH) – Police in Lawrence are investigating two overnight shootings.
The shootings happened just before 2 a.m. in the area near 49th Street and Franklin Road.
According to police, a 19-year-old was shot near the Canterbury House Apartments. The victim was shot in both arms and once in the buttocks.
The victim’s injuries are non-life threatening.
Police say more than one person fired shots towards the apartment building.
It’s unclear if the victim was targeted.
Shots were also fired into a residence nearby.
No one was injured in that shooting.
Police have not released any suspect information.