Police investigating after 2 found dead in Marion home after reported shooting

MARION, Ind. (WISH) – An investigation is underway after two males were found dead in a Marion home Thursday evening, according to Marion Police Dispatch.

Officers were called to a residence in 900 block of West 3rd Street at approximately 11:15 p.m. for a reported shooting.

After arriving on scene, officers discovered two males. They were both pronounced dead on scene.

The victims have been identified as 23-year-old Justice Jackson and 27-year-old Joshua Lopez.

The incident is under investigation.