Police investigating after 2 found dead in Marion home after reported shooting

News

by: Staff Reports

Posted: / Updated:

MARION, Ind. (WISH) – An investigation is underway after two males were found dead in a Marion home Thursday evening, according to Marion Police Dispatch.

Officers were called to a residence in 900 block of West 3rd Street at approximately 11:15 p.m. for a reported shooting.

After arriving on scene, officers discovered two males. They were both pronounced dead on scene.

The victims have been identified as 23-year-old Justice Jackson and 27-year-old Joshua Lopez.

The incident is under investigation.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK

FREE News & Weather Apps

Storm Track 8 Weather App

Download Now:

WISH-TV News App

Download Now: