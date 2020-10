Police investigating after gunshot victim walks into hospital, dies

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – An investigation is underway after a person suffering from a gunshot walked into a hospital and later died, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

IMPD said the person walked into Community East Hospital around 12:30 Wednesday morning but later died.

Police are trying to locate where the shooting may have taken place.

It’s also unclear what may have led up to the shooting.