Police locate 85-year-old with dementia

UPDATE: Around 8:45 p.m. Friday, IMPD announced Paul Schneck had been located safe.

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Police are seeking the public’s help to find a missing 85-year-old man who suffers from dementia.

Paul Schneck was last seen at 1:30 p.m. Friday in the 500 block of North Pennsylvania Street. The Minton-Capehart Federal Building sits in that block, which is south of the American Legion Mall.

In an alert from Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, Schneck was described as 5 feet, 10 inches tall. He is bald with brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a polo shirt with gray on top and white on the bottom, and gray dress pants. Schneck was last seen driving his gray 2002 Chevy Prism car.

Anyone with information on Schneck’s whereabouts was asked to call IMPD missing person unit at 317-327-6160 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477. The P3tips app for Apple or Android smartphones can also be used to submit a mobile tip. People can also go to CrimeTips.org to submit information.