Police looking for bank robbery suspect in Madison County

ALEXANDRIA, Ind. (WISH) — Alexandria Police need help identifying a man in connection to a bank robbery.

It happened Saturday morning at the First Merchants Bank, according to the Madison County Sheriffs Department’s Facebook page. That bank is located in the 1200 block of N. Park Avenue near the intersection of Lincoln Avenue and Country Road 1200 North,according the the First Merchants Bank website.

Alexandria Police need help identifying the man in these photos for robbing their First Merchant Bank this morning. If… Posted by Madison County Sheriff on Saturday, January 25, 2020

The department didn’t immediately confirm the what time the robbery happened, how much money was stolen, or the description of the man.

The department urges anyone with information to contact Detective Brian Holtzleiter at 765-724-3222 or the Madison County Central Dispatch at 765-642-0221.