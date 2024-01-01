Police: Man critical after shot at Indiana motorcycle club

MARION, Ind. (WISH) — A 42-year-old Kendallville man was in critical condition after being shot early New Year’s Day at a motorcycle club in Marion, police say.

Charles Hill received a gunshot wound to the chest, and was being treated at Lutheran Hospital in Fort Wayne, police say.

Marion Police Department was called about 4:20 a.m. Monday to the Outlaws Motorcycle Club, 1102 S. Race St. That’s about a half-mile southwest of the intersection of state roads 9, 15 and 18 in the Grant County city of 28,000 residents. Marion is about an 80-minute drive northeast of Indianapolis.

Police say they collected evidence and talked to people at the club, but no arrests had been announced by Monday afternoon. The Grant County Sheriff’s Office joined Marion police in their investigation.

Anyone with information was asked to call Marion police at 765-662-9981, or message them through their Facebook page. Tips can also be left with Grant County Crime Stoppers at 765-662-8847.