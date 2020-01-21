News

Police: Man picking up order punches other customer at Carmel pizza place

by: Staff Reports
CARMEL, Ind. (WISH) — The Carmel Police Department is looking for a man accused of punching another customer while picking up an online order at a pizza restaurant.

CPD provided these photos of the suspect.

Police say that just before 8 p.m. on Jan. 19, he entered Mellow Mushroom in the 2300 block of E. 116th St. to pick up an online order.

Police did not provide the suspect’s name or give info regarding what led up to the attack.

If you have any information on this case, please call Carmel police at 317-571-2500 or Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS (8477).

