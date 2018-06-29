Police: Mother, daughter dead in apparent murder-suicide

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Two people are dead at the scene of a “person shot” call on the city’s northeast side.

Police revealed the incident to be a murder-suicide involving a mother and daughter. They were identified Saturday morning as 27-year-old Tarren Jones and her daughter 10-year-old Amerie Jones-Henderson.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department was called at 2:35 p.m. Friday to the 3600 block of Bunker Hill Drive. It’s at The Georgetown, a gated apartment community operated by the Indianapolis Housing Agency, according to an online profile. The apartments are southwest of the intersection of East 42nd Street and North Sherman Drive.

Family and friends said they hadn’t seen the woman or the young person for several days, according to police. When a welfare check was conducted, the woman and girl were found inside the residence.

Police were talking with people at the scene, and a forensics team was investigating.

