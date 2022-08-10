News

Police officer, suspect go to hospital after shooting in Richmond

RICHMOND, Ind. (WISH) — A police officer and a suspect were injured after a shooting in Richmond, Indiana State Police said Wednesday night.

Sgt. Scott Keegan of the state police tweeted that the police shooting happened near “12 street and C street.”

Keegan says the officer and suspect, who were not named, were taken to a hospital.

The Connersville Police Department posted on social media, “Our thoughts and prayers are with the Richmond Police Department and the officer who was shot on duty a short time ago. The status of the officer and details are unknown at this time.”

Dayton, Ohio, station WHIO reports a separate area law enforcement agency confirmed with News Center 7 that the Richmond police officer was injured.

No additional information was immediately available.