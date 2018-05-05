Police prepare for Indy Mini-Marathon

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Thousands of runners will hit the streets of downtown Indianapolis for the Indy Mini bright and early Saturday morning.

With them will be hundreds of police officers patrolling the race route, all in an effort to keep you safe.

Enthusiasm and excitement filled the air at the Indiana Convention Center Friday night ahead of the 42nd Annual OneAmerica 500 Festival Mini-Marathon

“It’s a fantastic atmosphere; it’s like the whole town of Indy comes out, “Janelle Reese said.

“Bands, cheerleaders, it’s just great!”

“I’ve never been here before as a runner,” Ben Reese said. “I’m just here with my wife. This is the first time where I’ve been training to run. There’s a ton of stuff here for anybody that’s a runner, a nonrunner, a novice, an expert, whatever you want to call it. It’s exciting!”

Race organizers expect 35,000 people will hit the pavement Saturday morning for one of the largest half-marathon races in the country.

The 13.1-mile run starts at 7:30 a.m. at the JW Marriott and will wrap up at Military Park.

With an event that size, security is a priority. More than a dozen police agencies, including the Indiana National Guard, will be patrolling downtown Indianapolis.

“With an event the size of the mini-marathon security is always important,” said Sabrina List, vice president of Marketing and Communications with the One America 500 Festival. “We want everyone to come and have fun and not worry about anything. We work closely with our partners at the Department of Homeland Security to make sure that we are following best practices and we are making the event safe, fun and enjoyable.”

Authorities say the most important security tip for runners and spectators to remember is: “If you see something, say something.”

While police and event staff continue to prepare, those who are lacing up their shoes are just excited to experience all that is the Mini-Marathon.

“What I love about the event it is a family friendly fun atmosphere,” Dean Harder said. “It brings great runners they bring in some great competition it’s an overall great way to kick off May and the whole Indy experience!”

Ahead of the race, police have already closed down dozens of roads. More closures are expected Saturday morning.