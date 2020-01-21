Sports

Police presence reported outside former NFL star Antonio Brown’s home

by: Staff Reports
Posted:

(WISH) — A police presence has been reported outside the south Florida home of former NFL star Antonio Brown, according to multiple reports.

A neighbor told TMZ a handful of police cars were outside the Hollywood home and someone was in the back seat.

Hollywood police are investigating Brown for possible battery at the home, a source told ESPN.

As of 4:30 p.m., Brown was not in police custody.

Brown had appeared to announce his retirement from the NFL in a September 2019 tweet following his release from the New England Patriots after playing only one game. Brown’s release came as he was accused of sexual misconduct by a second woman. The Patriots were the third team in seven months to drop Brown, first traded by the Steelers, then released by the Raiders.

A few days after his cryptic tweet, he announced, “I’m still the best why stop now.” He followed with the suggestion that the game needs him.

© 2020 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

MORE SPORTS STORIES

Girl Scout troop creates therapeutic book for victims of child abuse

by: Jess Vermeulen /

(WISH) — A police presence has been reported outside the south Florida home of former NFL star Antonio Brown, according to multiple reports.

A neighbor told TMZ a handful of police cars were outside the Hollywood home and someone was in the back seat.

Hollywood police are investigating Brown for possible battery at the home, a source told ESPN.

As of 4:30 p.m., Brown was not in police custody.

Brown had appeared to announce his retirement from the NFL in a September 2019 tweet following his release from the New England Patriots after playing only one game. Brown’s release came as he was accused of sexual misconduct by a second woman. The Patriots were the third team in seven months to drop Brown, first traded by the Steelers, then released by the Raiders.

A few days after his cryptic tweet, he announced, “I’m still the best why stop now.” He followed with the suggestion that the game needs him.

© 2020 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Girl Scout troop creates therapeutic book for victims of child abuse

News /

Coroner: 2 dead, 7 injured in South Carolina bar shooting

Top Video /

3rd case of coronavirus confirmed in US as China struggles to contain outbreak

Top Video /

Sunday morning forecast

Weather /


 

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK

Copyright 2020 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.