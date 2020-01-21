Police presence reported outside former NFL star Antonio Brown’s home

(WISH) — A police presence has been reported outside the south Florida home of former NFL star Antonio Brown, according to multiple reports.

A neighbor told TMZ a handful of police cars were outside the Hollywood home and someone was in the back seat.

Hollywood police are investigating Brown for possible battery at the home, a source told ESPN.

Hollywood police are investigating Antonio Brown for possible battery at his home today source told ESPN. There is still an active scene at Brown’s home as police determine if battery charges will be brought against him. As of now he has not been arrested. Story coming shortly. — Cameron Wolfe (@CameronWolfe) January 21, 2020

As of 4:30 p.m., Brown was not in police custody.

Brown had appeared to announce his retirement from the NFL in a September 2019 tweet following his release from the New England Patriots after playing only one game. Brown’s release came as he was accused of sexual misconduct by a second woman. The Patriots were the third team in seven months to drop Brown, first traded by the Steelers, then released by the Raiders.

A few days after his cryptic tweet, he announced, “I’m still the best why stop now.” He followed with the suggestion that the game needs him.