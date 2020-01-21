Police presence reported outside former NFL star Antonio Brown’s home

(WISH) — A police presence has been reported outside the south Florida home of former NFL star Antonio Brown, according to multiple reports.
A neighbor told TMZ a handful of police cars were outside the Hollywood home and someone was in the back seat.
Hollywood police are investigating Brown for possible battery at the home, a source told ESPN.
As of 4:30 p.m., Brown was not in police custody.
Brown had appeared to announce his retirement from the NFL in a September 2019 tweet following his release from the New England Patriots after playing only one game. Brown’s release came as he was accused of sexual misconduct by a second woman. The Patriots were the third team in seven months to drop Brown, first traded by the Steelers, then released by the Raiders.
A few days after his cryptic tweet, he announced, “I’m still the best why stop now.” He followed with the suggestion that the game needs him.