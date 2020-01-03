Home/Latest News, National, News/Police: Psychic said girl was possessed, scammed mom of $70K

News

Police: Psychic said girl was possessed, scammed mom of $70K

by:
Posted:

SOMERSET, Mass. (AP) — A woman claiming to be a psychic stole more than $70,000 from a client by telling the woman her 10-year-old daughter was possessed by a demon and she needed the money to banish the spirit, police in Massachusetts said.

Tracy Milanovich, 37, of Somerset, is charged with obtaining property by trick, along with larceny and witness intimidation, Somerset police said in a statement Thursday.

Police started investigating Dec. 17 when the alleged victim reported that she was tricked by Milanovich into handing over large sums of cash along with household items, including towels and bedding, to battle the demon.

The allegations date to Nov. 15, when the woman first went to Milanovich’s business, Tracy’s Psychic Palm Reader, for a tarot card reading, police said in their report.

Milanovich was arrested Dec. 27. She was arraigned in Fall River District Court this week and released on personal recognizance.

A message seeking comment was left at her business.

Somerset police are asking anyone who thinks they have been victimized by Milanovich to contact them.

© 2020 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

Around the Web

Ads by Revcontent

MORE NEWS STORIES

1 killed, 1 injured in Bartholomew County crash

by: Staff ReportsStaff Reports /

I

The person injured was flown to Indianapolis for treatment of injuries.
Read the Full Article

Humane Society of Hamilton County affected by water advisory, needs bottled water

by: Demie JohnsonDemie Johnson /

I

The humane society which is located at 1721 Pleasant Street in Noblesville.
Read the Full Article

One more nice day before rain returns

by: Stephanie MeadStephanie Mead /

I

Wednesday will be our day of change.
Read the Full Article

MORE STORIES

1 killed, 1 injured in Bartholomew County crash

Top Video /

Humane Society of Hamilton County affected by water advisory, needs bottled water

Top Video /

One more nice day before rain returns

Weather Blog /

Australian Open qualifying begins despite poor air quality

Sports /


 

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK

Copyright 2020 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.