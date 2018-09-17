Police receive 1,000 teddy bears in honor of slain deputy

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — One thousand teddy bears were handed out on Monday in honor of a sheriff’s deputy killed in the line of duty.

Marion County Sheriff’s Deputy Jason Baker was ambushed and killed on Sept. 17, 2001.

The Indianapolis chapter of the Fraternal Order of Police announced a citywide project to honor Baker by handing out the teddy bears to police officers.

The “Baker Bears” will be kept in patrol cars and used to comfort children whom officers encounter in times of need.

Baker’s father, Jerry, said his son always had a soft spot for victims of crime, especially kids.

“It’s the officers’ responsibility to connect with them, to show them compassion, to show them empathy, and that’s why Jason always had bears with him, and that’s why we got many letters and many comments at the time of his funeral,” said Jerry Baker.

The 17th annual Beyond the Badge run and walk, scheduled for Sunday, will benefit the Jason Baker Public Safety Scholarship Fund.