Photo released of SUV sought in fatal hit-and-run

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Police have released a photo of the vehicle they are seeking in a Saturday night hit-and-run that killed a 62-year-old woman.

The hit-and-run happened at Brookville Road and Arlington Avenue around 8:40 p.m. Saturday.

The driver of a vehicle believed to be a black 2002-2009 GMC Envoy with tinted windows hit Pamela Bonilla, 62, in the middle of the road and failed to stop, continuing northbound on Arlingotn Avenue, according to IMPD.

The vehicle photo released is that of the actual SUV, police said.

Anyone with information about the hit-and-run is asked to call the IMPD Hit and Run office at 317-327-6549.

