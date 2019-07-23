Police release video of person of interest after sexual assault on trail

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — West Lafayette Police are asking for help in identifying a person of interest in a sexual assault investigation.

The assault happened on Saturday, July 20, around 11:45 a.m. along the Wabash Heritage trail near the wastewater treatment plant in West Lafayette.

According to police, the unknown male was reported wearing gray shorts with white boxer briefs, white socks, black tennis shoes, no shirt, and possibly a black bandana.

If you have any information, please contact the West Lafayette Police Department at 765 775-5200 or the WeTip hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME.