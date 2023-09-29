Police say 1 shot, 1 hurt in domestic situation in southern Indiana

MARENGO, Ind. (WISH) — Two men were hurt Thursday morning in what Indiana State Police called “a domestic situation” in a news release issued Friday night.

Skyler Frazier, 23, was shot at a home in the 200 block of South Murphy Street in the Crawford County town of Marengo. He fled the scene in a vehicle and later was in a crash in Harrison County. He was taken UofL Hospital in Louisville, Kentucky, for treatment of a gunshot wound.

Larry Schigur, 52, who lives in the home a few blocks from the intersection of state roads 64 and 66, was found with an undisclosed injury when the Crawford County Sheriff’s Department was sent there about 6:25 a.m. Thursday. He was taken in an ambulance to Harrison County Hospital in Corydon.

No criminal charges have been filed because state police have not yet completed the investigation.

Marengo is a southern Indiana town of about 800 residents. The town is home to Marengo Cave U.S. National Landmark. It’s about a 45-minute drive west of Louisville.