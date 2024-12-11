Police searching for 28-year-old woman missing from Crawfordsville

CRAWFORDSVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — The Crawfordsville Police Department is seeking the public’s help in finding Lindsey Cox, a 28-year-old woman reported missing by her family. Lindsey is believed to be with her boyfriend, John Byrer, and their 7-month-old child.

On Dec. 2, 2024, Lindsey was initially reported missing. Officers entered her information into state and national databases, and established phone contact with her the same day. Based on this contact, her status as a missing person was temporarily removed after informing the family.

On Dec. 7, 2024, family members expressed continued concerns with officers about Lindsey and her son. CPD officers reinstated her status as a missing person. At the time of this article, Lindsey was known to be in northern Indiana.

Since Dec. 7, information received by the department suggests that Lindsey, John, and their son are now out of state. Lindsey had made phone contact with the Montgomery County Central Communications Center on multiple occasions. Most recently, she spoke with an officer on Dec. 10, 2024, during which she was encouraged to visit a nearby police department for a wellness check.

The Crawfordsville Police Department is coordinating and communicating with other jurisdictions as new information becomes available. Family updates are being provided regularly.

Investigators ask that anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Lindsey Cox or her family contact the Crawfordsville Police Department at 765-307-2634 or the Montgomery County Central Communications Center at 765-362-3300.