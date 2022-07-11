News

Police searching for missing father and three children

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department are searching for 27-year-old Kyle Moorman and his three children; 1-year-old Kyran Holland, 2-year-old Kyannah Holland and 5-year-old Kyle Moorman II.

According to IMPD, Kyle Moorman is described as 5’10″, 125 pounds, brown hair, and hazel eyes.

1-year old Kyran is described as 2’6”, 25 pounds, blonde hair, blue eyes. 2-year old Kyannah is described as 2’0”, 15 pounds, blonde hair, and blue eyes. 5-year old Kyle is described as 3’7”, 40 pounds blonde hair, and blue eyes.

The family was last seen on Wednesday, July 6, 2022, at approximately 11:00 p.m., at the 1000 block of South Sherman Drive.

1-year old Kyran was last seen wearing a diaper and a striped shirt. 2-year old Kyannah was last seen wearing a striped pink and blue romper. There are no additional clothing descriptions.

At least one of the children may be in need of medical care.

If you have information on their whereabouts, call 911, contact the IMPD Missing Persons Unit at 317.327.6160 or call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317.262.8477 or (TIPS).