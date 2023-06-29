Police searching for person of interest in fatal gas station shooting in Fishers

Joshua Alexander Farmer. The car Farmer was last seen driving 2020 maroon Kia Soul with Indiana license plate 392CDM(Provided Photo/Fishers Police Department)

FISHERS, Ind. (WISH) — Fishers police are searching for a person of interest in a gas station shooting Wednesday that left a woman dead.

Investigators said Thursday that they are looking for Joshua Farmer. His 2020 maroon Kia Soul was found Thursday in Indianapolis, police say.

Police did not say if he was a suspect or how he knew the woman, who was found dead inside a Chrysler van just after 5 p.m. at a Speedway gas station at 116th Street and Allisonville Road.

Evidence at the scene led officers to believe the incident stemmed from an ongoing domestic situation, but they did not provide additional details.

“This case is very rare, for this situation to happen in Fishers,” Sgt. Thomas Weger, Fishers Police Department Public Information Officer, said Thursday.

Anyone with information regarding Farmer should call Fishers police at 317-595-3254.

Farmer should be considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached. Police say that he has multiple warrants in Hamilton County.