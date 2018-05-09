Police seek 3 men in connection with fatal fight at gas station

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Police are seeking the public’s help to identify three men in connection with the death of a 58-year-old man.

Officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department were called to the Marathon gas station located at 448 N. Sherman Drive, at the corner of East Michigan Street, around 6:44 p.m. April 30, where they found Reginald Hamilton unresponsive following what a police report called a fight.

Hamilton was taken to Sidney & Lois Eskenazi Hospital in critical condition, where he later died.

Detectives announced Tuesday they were seeking two white men as suspects in connection with Hamilton’s death, while a third man is wanted for questioning.

Police said the two men fled the scene westbound on Michigan Street in an early 2000s model black Cadillac Escalade.

If you know anything that would help police in this investigation, you’re encouraged to call the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475 or Crime Stoppers of Indiana at 317-262-8477.