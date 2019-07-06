Police locate 50-year-old man with Alzheimer’s who left his home

Police on July 6, 2019, were looking for 50-year-old Belayneh Retta, who has been diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease and walked away from this home around noon. (Provided Photo/IMPD)

UPDATE: Police at 9:15 p.m. said Belayneh Retta had been located safely and escorted home by an officer.

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Police are searching for a man with Alzheimer’s disease who left his home on Saturday.

Belayneh Retta, 50, walked away from his home in the 2200 block of Historic Oaks Boulevard sometime around noon, according to IMPD. That’s west of Ben Davis Park, near 21st Street between Country Club and Girls School roads.

Police describe Retta as 5-feet-9 and 170 pounds with gray hair and brown eyes.

If you have any information on Retta’s whereabouts, you’re asked to contact the IMPD Missing Persons Unit at 317-327-6160 or call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-2626-TIPS.