Police seek suspect in Beech Grove sexual assault

UPDATE: On May 23, 2018, the Beech Grove Police Department determined that this report was falsely made. Original report remains below.

BEECH GROVE, Ind. (WISH) – Police in Beech Grove are investigating a sexual assault.

According to the Beech Grove Police Department, the assault happened in the 100 block of South 6th Avenue on May 17, 2018 at approximately 12:15 p.m.

Police have described the suspect wanted in the case as a white male in his 40s. The man is said to be 6′ tall, weighing about 200 lbs., with a stocky build, short brown hair and no facial hair.

At the time of the assault the suspect was wearing a white t-shirt with the sleeves cutoff and gray shorts.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact the Beech Grove Police Department at 317-782-4950.