Police arrest juvenile in Kokomo teen’s shooting death; 2nd suspect ID’d

UPDATE: A juvenile has been detained for robbery after a 16-year-old boy was killed in a shooting Thursday night.

Kokomo police say the 15-year-old suspect was transported to the Kinsey Youth Center without incident.

A second suspect, an adult, has also been identified and police are working to obtain a warrant for his arrest. Police have not released the man’s identity.

No other details have been released.

KOKOMO, Ind. (WISH) — A teenager is dead after he was shot and brought to a Kokomo hospital Thursday night, according to the Kokomo Police Department.

Police officers were called to St. Vincent Hospital at 1907 W. Sycamore just before 11 p.m. Thursday on reports of a person who was suffering from a gunshot wound being brought to the hospital.

The victim, identified as 16-year-old James Gray Jr., of Kokomo, died a short time later.

Investigators believe Gray was shot on the northwest side of Kokomo and taken to the hospital by witnesses.

Police are searching for two unknown male suspects in connection to Gray’s death. One of the suspects is described as a taller man, who was wearing a scarf to cover his face and carrying a gun. The other man was described as being approximately 5-foot-8-inches tall.

Gray is the second Kokomo teen to die at the hands of gun violence in the past three weeks. Dalton Fisher, 15, of Kokomo, was killed in a shooting on Dec. 8 in the 2100 block of Mark Lane.

Anyone with information is asked to call Captain Mike Banush at 765-456-7284 or the Kokomo Police Department Hotline at 765-456-7017. You may also submit an anonymous tip to Central Indiana Crime Stoppers at 1-800-262-TIPS.