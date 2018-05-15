Police seek wanted man who ran from Hancock County Courthouse

GREENFIELD, Ind. (WISH and Daily Reporter) — Police have ended their search but remain on the lookout for a wanted man who ran Tuesday afternoon from the Hancock County Courthouse.

Tyrus Drane, 33, ran from the courthouse, 9 E. Main St., according to a news release. He was described as 5-foot-8 and 160 pounds with a black T-shirt and blue jeans. He was last seen running south from the area of the county jail.

Drane is wanted for a failure to appear warrant for a driving offense, according to a news release.

Local police and their dogs had been actively searching for the man, but that search had ended by 4 p.m., Greenfield Police Department said.

Anyone with information was asked to call 911.