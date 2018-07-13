Police seize 21 guns, $21k in cash

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Police on Friday announced two arrests and the seizure of more than 20 firearms, nearly $20,000 in cash and drugs.

Officers with Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department around 10 a.m. Thursday assisted officers from Marion County Community Corrections as they conducted a home visit on Stephan Woodley at a residence in the 8500 block of Georgiana Lane.

After observing narcotics inside the residence, police requested and were granted a narcotics search warrant.

Officers seized the following items from the residence:

21 firearms, including rifles, pistols and modified rifles

A firearm silencer that appeared to be homemade

$19,147 in cash

Dozens of various rounds of ammunition

Several grams of suspected heroin

Several liquid ounces of promethazine, a drug used to make what is known on the street as “lean”

Several grams of marijuana

Officers added that six children were present during the visit, all under the age of 14 and some living at the residence.

Stephan Woodley, 29, and Micha Scanlan, 28, face preliminary charges that include child neglect, possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon, dealing and possession of various controlled substances and maintaining a common nuisance, as well as violations related to Community Corrections.