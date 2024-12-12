Police shooting in Indianapolis residential area leaves no officers hurt

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — No officers were hurt in a police shooting Thursday afternoon in a residential area on the city’s west side, Indianapolis police say.

No additional information was immediately available on who police shot, or what led to the shooting.

Video on social media showed crime scene tape surrounding an area at the intersection of West Morris Street and West Washington Street, near the Dollar Tree store and the Halal Market grocery.

In an alert on the X platform, Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said, “IMPD officers are on scene of an incident in the 1000 block of Waldemere Avenue. There was an officer-involved shooting. No officers were injured.”

The computer-aided dispatch system shows Wayne Township Fire Department medics were sent to to an emergency medical services incident involving an unsafe gunshot scene at 3:50 p.m. Thursday in the 1000 block of Waldemere Avenue. That’s northeast of the I-465 interchange for West Washington Street on the city’s west side.

Another post on X from police at 4:17 p.m. Thursday said, “IMPD does not believe there is any outstanding public safety threat to the area at this time. We are asking drivers to avoid this area due to an active and ongoing investigation. Officers will be on scene for the next several hours.”