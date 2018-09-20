Police: Teacher urged preschoolers to fight, posted video

News

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
generic-classroom_723206

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Authorities say a teacher encouraged young children to fight at an Ohio preschool and posted a video of the brawls online.

The Columbus Dispatch reports 30-year-old Chavay Williams, of Columbus, was charged Wednesday with 21 counts of child endangering.

Court records say Williams posted a video on Snapchat in June showing children fighting at Playtime Pre-School. The video, captioned with words like “knock out” and a boxing glove emoji, shows children crying and trying to escape a fenced-in playground during the fights.

Williams was fired after police and Playtime learned of the video. She told detectives she wanted to show parents how their children acted.

A Franklin County Municipal Court official said Thursday that Williams has no attorney on record. No publicly listed phone number could be found for her.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK