Police think feud between Indy rappers led to murder at concert

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Police think the victim of a fatal shooting at Krave Event Complex in August may have been killed as part of a feud between two Indianapolis rappers.

Christopher Whitfield, 31, on Thursday was arrested and charged with murder and carrying a handgun without a license in connection to an Aug. 18 fatal shooting during a concert at the Krave Event Complex that killed 34-year-old Roddrick Faulkner Sr.

According to court documents, Whitfield and Devan Evans have been identified in multiple IMPD investigations as Indianapolis rappers, Evans as “DBo” and Whitfield as “Poodie AKA sec8livin.” Detectives had prior knowledge of both rappers being involved in narcotics and carrying illegal firearms from previous investigations and reports. During the investigation into Faulkner’s death, detectives learned that Faulkner was a close friend of Evans.

About 1:55 a.m. Aug. 18, an Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officer was on an “assist EMS” run with an intoxicated person next door to Krave Event Complex, 6447 W. Washington St. While on the scene the officer heard a gunshot from the event center, where a massive group of people were gathered outside of the club. Police told News 8 at least 400 people were gathered in the parking lot. The officer located a victim, later identified as Faulkner, suffering from at least one gunshot wound.

Faulkner was taken to Sidney & Lois Eskenazi Hospital in critical condition, but he died that afternoon from his injuries.

A search warrant for the club led detectives to discover Faulkner may have been in the VIP section along the east wall of the club. No shell casings or eyewitnesses were located.

Detectives spoke to Faulkner’s family, including his daughter and mother, but they were described as less than forthcoming with police and provided no information to assist detectives. The family did not even provide who Faulkner was with that evening, according to court documents.

At the time of Faulkner’s death, Devan Evans had been arrested in an unrelated incident and was in custody at the Marion County Jail. Detectives listened to several of Evans’ jail calls, where several people said that “‘Poodie’ shot Roddrick over ‘Poodie’ performing his ‘dis’ song about ‘DBo.'” Several called said they witnessed the shooting, and Evans became emotional on the phone when he learned Faulkner had died, according to court documents.

An unnamed witness sitting near Faulkner during the concert told police that while Whitfield performed a song about Evans, Faulkner threw money on the stage at him. Whitfield took the money as a sign of disrespect, and shortly after the song was over, Whitfield walked up behind Faulkner and shot him in the back, the witness told police, according to court documents.

According to court documents, when police showed the same witness a photo array with Whitfield’s photo included, the witness denied recognizing anyone in the photos as involved in the incident. The witness identified Whitfield in a second array of photos during a second meeting with police, expressing fear of being overheard during the first meeting.

Another witness told police that he had information on a murder that occurred at at the “old Tropicana Club,” which police identified as what is now called the Krave Event Center. That witness said he was at the club when Whitfield shot Faulkner. The witness said he did not see where Faulkner was shot but heard the shot and saw Whitfield running away from Faulkner with a gun. The witness said the shooting was over Faulkner “hitting ‘Poodie’ with a stack of cash [in] the evening, during an argument after ‘Poodie’ performed about ‘DBo.'”

The tension between the rappers seemed to stem from a March video that was posted to YouTube.

The song lyrics say that “the unknown female is for everybody and not just one guy,” according to court documents.

Detectives also later located a video of the song “Checkmate” on “sec8livin’s” YouTube account. The video calls “DBo” a “lick,” a common term for a robbery victim, and explains how “Poodie” will come to “DBo’s” mother’s house with a “chopper,” a term for assault rifle.

On Friday night, Whitfield remained in the Marion County Jail. His initial court appearance is scheduled for Sept. 4.