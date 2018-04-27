Police: Wabash County man’s death was murder

LA FOUNTAINE, Ind. (WISH) – A 22-year-old man found dead earlier this week was murdered, Indiana State Police said Friday.

Around 9:30 a.m., Wabash County sheriff’s deputies were called to a home in the 100 block of Clear Creek Drive after a 911 caller reported a possible death there, according to WANE-TV, a sister station of WISH-TV. Authorities arrived and found Jordan Richards dead inside. According to police, Richard lived at the home.

An autopsy Thursday at Parkview Wabash Hospital by forensic pathologist Dr. Thomas Sozio found Richards died in a homicide from a gunshot wound, state police said.

In a news release Wednesday, state police said a home health care nurse who had been making daily checks on Richards found him. Richards had a medical condition that required a nurse to check on him twice daily, state police said.

La Fountaine is a town of 850 about 60 miles northeast of Indianapolis.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Indiana State Police detectives at the Indiana State Police Peru Post at 1-800-382-0689 (inside Indiana) or (765) 473-6666. Information can also be provided to the Wabash County Sheriff’s Office by calling (260) 563-8891.