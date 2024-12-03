Police warn of porch package thieves this holiday season

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Between Thanksgiving and New Years Eve, delivery companies are expected to handle billions of packages, and it’s become a tempting opportunity for thieves.

“We’ve seen that uptick with package deliver service providers even with mail during the COVID-era where individuals were taking items that weren’t theirs and wrongfully doing so,” said Tommy Thompson, a public information officer with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

Thompson recommended a few ways your packages are delivered safely.

“You can utilize some type of surveillance camera, a ring doorbell or something, so it notifies you when someone is out there and that package has been delivered,” Thompson said.

Notifications alert you of when your packages arrive, so you can snag your packages before someone else does. If you’re unavailable, Thompson recommends alerting a friend or a neighbor to pick it up for you.

Amazon installed a few security measures.

“One of them is through map tracking,” said Sharyn Ghacham, a spokesperson for Amazon. “This allows customers to track their packages in real time so they know when the package is delivered on their front porch.”

“The other thing we have is a hidden drop-off location,” said Ghacham. “This allows customers to tell drivers where they want the products to be dropped off on the porch, so it could be hiding. This way, it’s less visible, less prone to theft.”

For those who really want to protect their packages, Thompson recommended a lock box.

“A large lock box that mounts to the concrete or the porch and only the letter carrier or package carrier can place a package into it,” Thompson said. “Once its been shut, its secured until you come home to unlock that device.”

Thompson encourages victims to report stolen packages to hold criminals accountable.

“This should be a wonderful time full of happiness and joy,” Thompson said. “To think, it may be a gift or a necessary item like medications. Please think of that.”