Police: Woman killed after disregarding stop sign in in Grant County

GRANT COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — A Converse, Indiana woman was killed Tuesday morning after she failed to stop at a stop sign and was broadsided by another vehicle on State Road 13 in Grant County.

According to Indiana State Police, Ivy R. Curtis, 43, was driving a 2007 Chevrolet Uplander eastbound on County Road 100 North when she failed to stop at a stop sign at the intersection of State Road 13.

Curtis drove into the path of a southbound 2018 GMC Yukon and was struck on the driver’s side.

Curtis was pronounced dead at the crash scene from injuries sustained in the crash.

Two children in Curtis’ vehicle, ages five and 11, were transported via ambulance to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The driver of the Yukon was also transported by ambulance to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

This crash is still under investigation, but at this time police don’t believe the use of alcohol or drugs played a factor.