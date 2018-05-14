Policeman serves as mentor for struggling Franklin students

FRANKLIN, Ind. (WISH) – A Franklin Police Department officer is taking the initiative to steer kids in the right directions.

Officer Jason Hyneman is rewarding students who have shown growth. Hyneman is rewarding students with free tickets to Urban Air indoor trampoline park in Franklin.

But, the lesson goes far beyond free tickets.

In her group of friends, Essence Lewis, a fifth-grader at Custer Baker Intermediate School, is a leader. It was a learned behavior for Essence. She had not always been a role model.

The old Essence? “The spelling tests are too hard for me, and I shut down when I get frustrated.” she said.

This year alone, though, she has shown tremendous growth. School is just one area.

“Her willingness and ability to work with other students and try to help them out is been probably the most significant part of growth this year,” said James Storms, Custer Baker’s counselor for fifth-graders.

Along with academics, Essence has also overcome personal struggles. She lost somebody dear to her, her grandma, 2 years ago. It’s been tough for her to get past.

“She has come a long way, and, for the police officer to acknowledge her and her abilities, I’m just happy for her,” said LaDonna Lewis, Essence’s mom.

Hyneman serves on the local Boys & Girls Club board and said he believes mentoring children is his calling. He began fulfilling that mission two years ago when he mentored a troubled first-grader.

“She was interrupting school, classroom time, running away from school, and it was a very big success for me to help with that child and get her back on the straight and narrow,” Hyneman said.

Hyneman continued working with kids. Recently, he contacted elementary through middle school levels of Franklin Schools. He wanted to reward students for things like improving their grades or their attitudes. Seven students received passes to Urban Air.

“I was looking for students. One student that stood out amongst the students that for whatever reason struggled earlier on,” Hyneman said.

It was a valuable lesson for Essence.

“If I give up in life, I never get through things in life,” she said.

Hyneman said he wants to keep the program going. He already has planned to reward students next year. They will get Urban Air tickets plus T-shirts, and he said he hopes that it will grow in the years to come.