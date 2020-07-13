100,000 mail-in votes went uncounted in California’s primary

FILE - In this Wednesday, Nov. 12, 2014, file photo, Lydia Harris, a temporary worker at the Sacramento Registrar of Voters, looks over a mail-in ballot before it is sent to be counted in Sacramento, Calif. Over 100,000 mail-in ballots were rejected by election officials in California's March 2020 presidential primary, highlighting a glaring gap in the effort to ensure every vote is counted as a national dispute rages over the integrity of vote-by-mail elections. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, File)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — More than 100,000 mail-in ballots were rejected by election officials in California’s March presidential primary.

The six-figure tally highlights the big gap in the effort to ensure every vote is counted, as a national dispute rages over the integrity of vote-by-mail elections.

State data obtained by The Associated Press shows 102,428 mail-in ballots were disqualified in 58 counties, mostly because they arrived too late.

Another 13,000 voters forgot to sign the ballot and canceled their own vote.

Kim Alexander of the nonpartisan California Voter Foundation says “the only thing worse than people not voting is people attempting to vote and having their vote uncounted.”