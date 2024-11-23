2 call for change to prevent sexual harassment in Indiana politics

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Two members of Indiana’s best political team on Friday said a major cultural change is needed in Indiana politics to prevent sexual harassment.

Senate Democrats reelected Sen. Greg Taylor, D-Indianapolis, as Senate minority leader on Monday after the IndyStar revealed two female former staffers and a female former intern accused Taylor of sexually harassing them over several years. Taylor did not deny the allegations in a statement to the IndyStar but has refused to answer any questions about the allegations since. He made only a vague reference to them in his Organization Day remarks on Tuesday. The allegations against Taylor come barely four months after three former administration and campaign staffers revealed a pattern of sexual harassment by Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett’s former chief of staff and deputy mayor, Thomas Cook.

Dana Black, podcast host and former deputy director of engagement for the Indiana Democratic Party, told “All INdiana Politics” that men have a responsibility not only to not subject women to unwanted sexual advances, but also to dissuade other men from doing so. She said she knows Taylor personally and is “incredibly disappointed” by the allegations against him.

“Somebody needs to stand up to these men who feel like it is okay to do whatever they feel like doing,” she said.

Mario Massillamany, chair of the Hamilton County Republican Party, has lobbying experience at the Statehouse. He said the General Assembly needs stricter policies governing lawmakers’ behavior not only toward their staff and interns, but also toward lobbyists and others who work there every day.

“There is a serious problem at the Statehouse as it pertains to protecting interns, as it pertains to protecting lobbyists, and protecting other people that deal with that,” he said.

“All INdiana Politics” airs at 9:30 a.m. Sunday on WISH-TV.