269-apartment building opens in Old Southside neighborhood

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis government leaders on Wednesday celebrated the opening of Rise on Meridian in the city’s Old Southside neighborhood.

The mixed-use development on South Meridian Street just north of the I-70 overpass came with a $58 million price tag.

Leaders say the project a couple of blocks from Lucas Oil Stadium will add to downtown’s housing supply with 269 units, 14 which are reserved for families making below 30% of the average area income.

City-County Council Member Kristin Jones, a Democrat, said, “This grand opening of the Rise on Meridian is more than just a ribbon-cutting. It represents a commitment to our city’s future, a future where every resident regardless of income has access to quality housing in a thriving, connected community.”

Another $8 million in stormwater, street, and traffic safety improvements were expected to come to the area by November.

This story was created from a script aired on WISH-TV.