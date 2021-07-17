Politics

3rd venue cancels Matt Gaetz, Marjorie Taylor Greene rally

FILE - In this May 7, 2021, file photo, Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., left, and Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., address attendees during a rally in The Villages, Fla. A third event venue in California has canceled a Saturday, July 17, night rally by Reps. Gaetz and Taylor Greene. A spokesman for the city of Anaheim announced the latest cancellation on Saturday, hours before the rally was scheduled to begin. Two venues in nearby cities previously canceled plans to host the event. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack. File)

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (AP) — A third event venue in California has canceled a Saturday night rally by Republican House Reps. Matt Gaetz and Marjorie Taylor Greene.

A spokesman for the city of Anaheim announced the latest cancellation on Saturday, hours before the rally was scheduled to begin.

The Press-Enterprise reports that a city spokesman said officials had concerns about public safety.

Two venues in nearby cities previously canceled plans to host the event.

Gaetz of Florida and Greene of Georgia insisted in Twitter posts they would find a new location, but Gaetz later said a protest would be held instead in Riverside, where one of the events was canceled.