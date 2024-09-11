7 councilors chosen for panel to look into sexual harassment allegations

The Indianapolis City-County Council Committee on Committees meets on Sept. 10, 2024, to appoint seven members to a special investigative committee to look into allegations of sexual misconduct in the city government. (WISH Photo/Danielle Zulkosky)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Seven City-County Council members were chosen for a special committee to investigate sexual harassment allegations in the Indianapolis city government.

The Committee on Committees appointed five Democrats and two Republicans in a brief meeting on Tuesday evening.

The Democrats are Crista Carlino, Andy Nielsen, Rena Allen, Jessica McCormick and Kristin Jones. The Republicans are Joshua Bain and Brian Mowery.

This committee comes after three women accused Mayor Joe Hogsett’s former top aide, Thomas Cook, of sexual misconduct.

Others have also accused Matt Pleasant and Rusty Carr of misconduct.

This committee is tasked with investigating all allegations of misconduct in the Hogsett administration and his campaign.

Pleasant was fired on July 22 after the city said it found “overwhelming evidence that supports the allegations.” Pleasant was formerly the administrator of the division of current planning.

Carr resigned from the city government in 2023. He was the director of the Department of Metropolitan Development.

The Committee on Committees meets infrequently and has the power to appoint members of the City-County Council to committees, both standing and special.

The Committee on Committees is made up of three council leaders, Council President Vop Osili, Majority Leader Maggie Lewis, and Minority Leader Brian Mowery.

When asked why the specific members were chosen, Lewis told News 8 these councilors have the time to commit to the investigation. She said she has confidence in the seven council members to maintain the integrity of this investigation.

Mowery says the last time an investigative committee was formed in this city was to look into SuperBowl spending in 2013.

The Democrat mayor released a statement after the full council voted to create the committee after Monday’s meeting.

“I commend the City-County Council for ensuring that their investigation as part of Proposal 287 will protect the confidentiality of any current or former City employee who was or may be involved in any claim of sexual harassment. In order to create a safer, better work environment, it is imperative that everyone who works for the City knows they can report harassment of any kind without fear of retribution, and that all investigations will be conducted in a confidential manner. “I remain committed to working with the City-County Council and the entire Administration to make continued changes to our policies and practices, both those initiated by my Administration and through this resolution.” Mayor Joe Hogsett via a spokesperson

