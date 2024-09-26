Advocates push for sexual assault survivor bill of rights

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Victim rights groups are reviving efforts to strengthen Indiana’s laws against rape during the upcoming legislative session.

Rape survivors testified before the Indiana Legislatures’ interim Corrections and Criminal Code Study Committee on Sept 10.

Many of them relieved the pain of their experiences years later, including Dr. Amber Davis. She was assaulted at the age of 4. Decades later, her daughter was raped by a classmate.

“He grabbed her, threatened her, held her down, and raped her,” Davis said. “I took her for the rape exam and the female officer told us that we could pursue everything to the fullest extent, but nothing would stick because this young man was a football player in Carmel, and he would be protected.”

Davis and other survivors testified on behalf of a proposal to abolish the 5-year statute of limitations on level 3 rape and molestation offenses. The legislation was introduced earlier this year, but did not pass.

Beth White, president and CEO of the Indiana Coalition to End Sexual Assault and Human Trafficking, said she’s hopeful it will pass during the 2025 session.

“The 5-year statute of limitations is too short of time,” White said. “Survivors need more time. The healing process for someone who has been the victim of this crime can take years.”

Joel Wieneke, of the Indiana Public Defender Council, told lawmakers he’s concerned the bill would encourage malicious prosecution or persuade lawmakers to remove the statute of limitations on other felonies.

White is also encouraging lawmakers to adopt a “sexual assault survivor bill of rights,” similar to one passed at the federal level.

White said 63% of sexual assaults in Indiana go unreported because victims are afraid their cases aren’t taken seriously or are afraid of backlash from authorities.

“Making sure that sexual assault kits are tested,” White said. “Making sure victims have the rights to documents involving their case.”

White is encouraging lawmakers to provide more funding for the state crime lab so it can help clear a backlog of unprocessed rape kits.