AG candidate Todd Rokita tests positive for COVID-19

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Republican attorney general candidate Todd Rokita has tested positive for COVID-19.

His campaign says he has developed symptoms and is quarantining at home.

His campaign says his exposure came from “a person unconnected to any campaign activities.”

Rokita, a former U.S. Representative and former Indiana Secretary of State, is facing Democrat Jonathan Weinzapfel in the general election.