Aircraft threat leads to evacuation of U.S. Capitol

The U.S. Capitol building exterior is seen at sunset on March 8, 2021, in Washington, D.C. (Photo by Sarah Silbiger/Getty Images via CNN)

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. Capitol Police have ordered the evacuation of the Capitol complex, saying they are “tracking an aircraft that poses a probable threat.”

The alert was sent to congressional staffers Wednesday evening.

Police provided no additional information.