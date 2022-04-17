Politics

‘All INdiana Politics’: Indiana’s red flag law 1 year after the FedEx shooting

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — On the latest “All INdiana Politics,” News 8 takes a look at the changes to Indiana’s red flag law in the year since a mass shooting at an Indianapolis FedEx facility killed eight people.

Also, the mother of FedEx shooter Brandon Hole talks about how she was stunned her son could buy a gun.

Plus, the head of the Indianapolis Urban League comments on the state of Black America and explains why he believes equity and equality for Black Americans is “under attack.”

