All INdiana Politics: Liz Cheney and the fight for the Republican Party

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The battle for control of the Republican Party takes center stage on this week’s “All INdiana Politics.”

A group of more than 100 Republicans wants the GOP to make major reforms and pull away from former President Donald Trump.

Plus, state lawmakers override Gov. Eric Holcomb again.

