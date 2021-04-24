Politics

Amy Coney Barrett, husband sell their longtime Indiana home

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — U.S. Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett and her husband have sold their northern Indiana home to a University of Notre Dame professor as their large family prepares for a move to the Washington, D.C., area.

Jesse Barrett says he and the couple’s seven children plan to join Coney Barrett in the Washington area in time for the start of the coming school year, leaving their longtime South Bend home behind.

The couple’s broker with Irish Realty, Pat McCullough, tells the South Bend Tribune that the Barretts accepted a Notre Dame professor’s purchase offer within about two weeks of listing the brick, six-bedroom, 4,232-square-foot home for $899,900.