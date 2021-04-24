Politics

Amy Coney Barrett, husband sell their longtime Indiana home

by: Associated Press
Posted: / Updated:

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — U.S. Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett and her husband have sold their northern Indiana home to a University of Notre Dame professor as their large family prepares for a move to the Washington, D.C., area.

Jesse Barrett says he and the couple’s seven children plan to join Coney Barrett in the Washington area in time for the start of the coming school year, leaving their longtime South Bend home behind.

The couple’s broker with Irish Realty, Pat McCullough, tells the South Bend Tribune that the Barretts accepted a Notre Dame professor’s purchase offer within about two weeks of listing the brick, six-bedroom, 4,232-square-foot home for $899,900.

© 2021 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Fire tears through hospital for coronavirus patients; at least 15 dead

International /

Warming trend ahead

News /

Turtle crashes through car’s windshield, sending woman to hospital

News /

Prototype of 1st US dollar coins auctioned for $840,000

National /


 
Copyright 2021 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.