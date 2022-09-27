Politics

Appeals court rejects Rokita request for expedited decisions on abortion ban

(Photo aired on WISH-TV)
by: Brady Gibson
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indiana Court of Appeals has rejected Attorney General Todd Rokita’s request for expedited decisions and timelines in the state’s appeal on the new abortion law.

A three-judge panel unanimously denied the request today.

Rokita wants the Appeals Court to set aside the injunction blocking enforcement of Indiana’s near-total ban on abortion.

