Appeals court rejects Rokita request for expedited decisions on abortion ban

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indiana Court of Appeals has rejected Attorney General Todd Rokita’s request for expedited decisions and timelines in the state’s appeal on the new abortion law.

A three-judge panel unanimously denied the request today.

Rokita wants the Appeals Court to set aside the injunction blocking enforcement of Indiana’s near-total ban on abortion.

