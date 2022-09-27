Appeals court rejects Rokita request for expedited decisions on abortion ban

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indiana Court of Appeals has rejected Attorney General Todd Rokita’s request for expedited decisions and timelines in the state’s appeal on the new abortion law.
A three-judge panel unanimously denied the request today.
Rokita wants the Appeals Court to set aside the injunction blocking enforcement of Indiana’s near-total ban on abortion.
