Attorney General Barr considering leaving post before Trump exits office, source says

US President Donald Trump (R) and US Attorney General William Barr step off Air Force One upon arrival at Andrews Air Force Base in Maryland on September 1, 2020. - US President Donald Trump said September 1, 2020 on a visit to protest-hit Kenosha, Wisconsin that recent anti-police demonstrations in the city were acts of "domestic terror" committed by violent mobs. (Photo by MANDEL NGAN / AFP) (Photo by MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)

(CNN) — Attorney General William Barr is considering leaving his post before Jan. 20, the day President Donald Trump leaves office, a source with knowledge of the matter confirmed to CNN.

The source confirmed that Barr is not happy with Trump, writing that Barr “is not someone who takes bullying and turns the other cheek!”

“He has not made a final decision,” the source said.

The New York Times was first to report on Barr’s thinking. CNN has reached out to the Justice Department for comment.

CNN reported earlier this week that Trump was frustrated with Barr for saying in an interview that the Justice Department had found no evidence of widespread election fraud.

Referring to allegations against Dominion and other voting software used in the 2020 election, Barr told the Associated Press, “There’s been one assertion that would be systemic fraud and that would be the claim that machines were programmed essentially to skew the election results. And the DHS and DOJ have looked into that, and so far, we haven’t seen anything to substantiate that.”

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

