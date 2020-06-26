Avon town manager resigns after 22 years

AVON, Ind. (WISH) — Avon Town Manager Tom Klein has resigned.

News 8’s Nina Criscuolo reports he put in his resignation Wednesday night and the council voted on it Thursday night.

Klein posted a message on Facebook:

“Thanks to everyone for their support over the past 22 years as Avon Town Manager. It has been a rewarding job with the quality of life being improved for our residents. Now, it is time to move on. Thanks to former and current Council members for stepping up to serve Avon. Serving our community is a noble cause and the Council members often get criticism and not praise. Thanks to the civil servants that work every day to make our communities great places to live work and play. And if you know of a city or town that needs a manager, send them my way at tomklein@live.com. We’re willing to move. Take care AVON.” Post on Facebook by Thomas A. Klein

The town’s website says, “On June of 2020, Ryan Cannon began his tenure as the Town Manager with the Town of Avon. This position serves as the Chief Administrative Officer of the Town and oversees the departments, excluding the Police Department, and staff that coordinate various services for residents. You can email Mr. Cannon at rcannon@avongov.org or any of our council members to discuss your concerns.”

The town of nearly 19,000 residents is in Hendricks County.