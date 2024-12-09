Battery case against former Indiana AG Curtis Hill dismissed

FILE - In this July 9, 2018, file photo, Indiana Attorney General Curtis Hill speaks during a news conference at the Statehouse in Indianapolis. Kevin Betz, an attorney for Hill , said at a news conference Wednesday, July 18, 2018, that calls for the Republican's resignation over allegations that he drunkenly groped a state lawmaker and three legislative staffers are "pure hysteria" based on a flawed initial investigation. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy, File)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Parties in the civil battery case against former Indiana Attorney General Curtis Hill have agreed to dismiss the case.

The court announced the dismissal on Sunday, just one day before Hill’s trial was scheduled to begin in Marion County.

An Indiana lawmaker and three staffers accused Hill of groping them and making lewd comments during a party in 2018, then making multiple defamatory statements after the allegations became public. Following a disciplinary complaint, the Indiana Supreme Court suspended Hill in 2020, finding he committed the act of criminal battery.

Hill has consistently denied the allegations.

Plaintiffs Niki DaSilva, Samantha Lozano, Gabrielle McLemore, and former Rep. Maria Candelaria Reardon were seeking damages and a retraction of any defamatory statements.

Since serving as Indiana attorney general, Hill has made unsuccessful bids for Indiana’s 2nd Congressional District seat and the Republican nomination in the 2024 governor’s race.

