Beech Grove opens $1.5M roundabout on Churchman Avenue

BEECH GROVE, Ind. (WISH) — A new roundabout in the southeastern Marion County city of Beech Grove has officially opened to traffic.

The city’s new $1.5 million roundabout serves Churchman, Perkins, and East Southern avenues.

Officials say it is designed to improve traffic flow without completely re-aligning the streets.

The Beech Grove city government says the roundabout was the first phase in transitioning from traffic signals to roundabouts by 2027 on Churchman Avenue, the city’s main street.