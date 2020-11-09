Politics

Ben Carson is latest Trump official to test positive for coronavirus

HUD Secretary Dr. Ben Carson speaks during an interview with The Associated Press in his home in Upperco, Md., Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2015. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
by: Jeremy Diamond and Betsy Klein, CNN
 (CNN) — Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson tested positive for coronavirus Monday morning, his deputy chief of staff Coalter Baker confirmed to CNN.

Carson attended the election night party where White House chief of staff Mark Meadows and nearly every other attendee was not wearing a mask. Meadows and four others in Trump’s orbit subsequently tested positive last week.

Carson was also spotted maskless at a Trump campaign rally in Waterford Township, Michigan on October 30.

Carson’s diagnosis was first reported by ABC News.

